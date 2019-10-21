A Rome man is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a wanted person at a local motel.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
John Rodney Cain, 54, of 24 Juniper Street, led police to police that his son was not in the same room in a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard on Sunday afternoon. Cain reportedly knew his son, Caleb Linwood Cain, 29, of 415 Morrison Campground Road, had warrants for his arrest in both Bartow County and Cobb County
Caleb Cain was ultimately arrested at the same location. He faces two misdemeanor obstruction counts in Floyd County is addition to the undisclosed charges out of Bartow and Cobb.