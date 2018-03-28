Rome man charged with felony shoplifting
A Rome man has been arrested after attempting to take more than $700 worth of merchandise from a West Rome retailer.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Gary Allen Tucker, 42, of 66 Lyons Drive, was charged with felony shop-lifting for filling a buggy with merchandise and passing all of the check-out points with no intention of paying for the items. The merchandise, valued at $764 ranged from tools to shoes to a trunk organizer.
Tucker was being held in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday pending a $3,500 bond.