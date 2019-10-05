A 27-year-old Rome man was charged with criminal damage to private property and misdemeanor battery after allegedly causing more than $1,800 worth damage after a domestic incident that occurred Sept. 22.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arnold Hasko, of 40 Trillium Trail, "did commit the above listed offense when he did intentionally damage the victim's property, without the victim's consent," the report stated. "The accused acknowledged the damage through communications with the victim's girlfriend and what would be the accused's ex-girlfriend."
Hasko reportedly said to his ex-girlfriend, "You can replace it since you invited him here."
By Saturday night, Hasko had been released from jail on bond.