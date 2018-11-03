A Rome man faces numerous charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police who attempted a traffic stop for failing to obey a yield sign.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Cortez Turner, 33, of 22 Tamassee Lane, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana after more than an ounce of pot was found in his car after he finally stopped for police Friday night just after 11 p.m.
Police reported that Turner was seen running a stop sign at Waters and Graham streets. He also failed to signal when he got onto Martha Berry Boulevard and was taken into custody a short time later.
In addition to the felony drug charges, Turner faces several misdemeanor traffic charges and has been released from jail on $5,700 bond.