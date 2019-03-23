A Rome man who got into a scuffle with law enforcement officers in West Rome faces several felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Pappalardo, 58, of 22 Tamassee Lane, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Pappalardo is alleged to to have run from officers in the 2300 block of Shorter Avenue and then got into a scuffle with both the city officer and an off-duty Floyd County Jail officer who stopped to try to help the police.
While helping to subdue Pappalardo, the jail officer fell, injuring his ribs on the sidewalk. He was evaluated at a local medical center and had suffered contusions, but a spokesman for the sheriff's office said the officer is doing well.
The officers recovered a meth pipe with residue from Pappalardo during the incident.