A 24-year-old Rome man faces felony meth possession and a misdemeanor drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marquez Jayquione Jones, of 1318 Martha Berry Blvd, Room 217, admitted to police "it's meth inside those glasses" after police found him with two broken glass pipes containing white crystal residue Thursday at 7:52 p.m. on the 1200 block of Martha Berry Boulevard NE.
He also was charged with possession and use of drug related objects and felony probation violation and held without bond.