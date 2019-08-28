A 22-year-old Rome man stopped for a window tint violation Tuesday afternoon was charged with several other crimes, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Malik Jamal Freeman, of 131 Jim Lee Drive, had been stopped by a Rome Police officer at about 2:45 p.m. on North Broad Street for misdemeanor window tinting and was also charged at the time with misdemeanor driving on suspended license, improper tag and no insurance.
"Also odor of marijuana led to probable cause to search in which scales, suspected marijuana and a pistol were located," the report stated. This led to charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and firearm possession.
Upon booking Freeman at the Floyd County Jail, officers found him to be in possession of a small bag "with a green leafy substance" in the booking area. For this he was charged with another count of possessing less than 1 ounce of marijuana and felony crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.