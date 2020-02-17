A 29-year-old Rome man is facing three felony charges involving inappropriate internet contact with someone he thought was a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Stewart Little was taken into custody Monday at about 11 a.m. and charged with obscene internet contact with a child; use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act; and child molestation after he made contact with a person he believed to be a child under 16 years of age on the internet.
The report states he engaged in "graphic sexual narrative and acts he wished to perform on the child." He then traveled to meet that child to engage in the sex act, which would have been child molestation.
He was being held without bond Monday night.