Andrew Quinton Self, 39, of 304 Greenwood Ave., was charged with felony child cruelty Thursday by Floyd County police.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Self caused physical harm to a woman by repeatedly hitting her with a shoe and his fists. He violated a conditional bond by living with her after he was instructed not to have contact with her at all.
Police also charged Self with first degree child cruelty since the woman's child, age 16, witnessed the altercation. Police say this caused the child "cruel and excessive mental pain." He also struck the child and held her throat.
Self remained in jail Thursday night without bond.