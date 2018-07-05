Rome man charged with exploitation of an elder
A Rome man arrested early Wednesday on drug charges now faces a felony charge of exploitation of an elder adult after additional investigation by police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Wayne Franks, 46, of 2312 Maple Ave., took cash and a check, together valued at $105, from the 85-year old victim's purse.
Police allege that Franks took money to perform a service but never returned to do the work. He was also charged with misdemeanor theft by deception and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.