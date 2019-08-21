A 41-year-old Rome man originally picked up for parole violation and felony failure to appear was charged with felony escape after slipping from his handcuffs in the back of a Floyd County Sheriff's vehicle Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Alton Diamond, of 201 Woodard St. NW Apt. B, was charged with felony escape after fleeing from the patrol unit at about 11 p.m. when he was picked up on Malone Drive. He also was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor, when he resisted deputies trying to take him back into custody.
Diamond also had been charged with probation violation.