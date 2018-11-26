A Rome man was arrested Sunday on drug possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jimmy Darryl Hunter, 40, of 409 Pennington Ave., was arrested just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Maple Avenue and provided a false name to police as discovered by the fingerprint scanner.
A search of Hunter’s person yielded a glass smoking device with residue, methamphetamine and marijuana. He continuously attempted to pull away from officers while being handcuffed.
Hunter is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a felony probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of drug related object, giving a false name to law enforcement, marijuana possession less than one ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement.