An 18-year-old Rome man was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation Saturday just after midnight at Division Street and John Davenport.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaderricus Malik Caldwell, of 59 Wilma Drive NW, "did commit the above offenses when doing a traffic stop he was found in possession of several crack rocks and a small amount of marijuana."
Caldwell also had a warrant for probation violation. He was being held without bond.