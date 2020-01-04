A Rome man who had been banned from a convenience store on Martha Berry Boulevard has been charged with felony interference with government property after scuffling with officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathaniel Gross, 43, of 6 Timothy Ave., was initially charged with criminal trespassing after he refused to leave the Circle K property at 1501 Martha Berry Blvd. When police arrived, Gross got into a physical confrontation with four officers, damaging a body pack on one officer that resulted in the felony interference with government property charge.
Gross was also charged with four counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.