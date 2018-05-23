Rome man charged with cruelty to children, assault
A Rome man was being held without bond following his arrest Wednesday on charges filed under the Family Violence Act.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nickolas Keith Smith, 28, of 5 Westlyn Drive, is charged with three counts of felony cruelty to children in the first degree, one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery under the FVA.
Smith is accused of choking a pregnant woman in front of three children and pushing one of them against the glass window of a door.