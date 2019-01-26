A Rome man was arrested at his house and charged with choking someone in front of a child as well as causing the child pain.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Edwin Antonio Sequen, 31, of 17 Brookstone Drive, choked the victim in front of a 10-year-old child as well as squeezed the child’s hand, causing the child pain.
Sequen is charged with felony aggravated assault under the family violence act, cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor of cruelty to children in the third degree.