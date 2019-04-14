A Rome man arrested last summer on computer child pornography charges was among the most recent Floyd County indictments Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Matthew Barr, 33, of 517 Charlton St., was arrested May 30, 2018 after a Floyd County police investigator filed a warrant stating that, from Jan. 1, 2018 on, he received 52 images of children engaged in sexual conduct or displayed in sexually explicit nudity.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Jeannie C. Culberson, hindering apprehension;
Pamella T. Shepard, hindering apprehension;
Richard K. Herbertson, terroristic threats;
Larry O. Parr, terroristic threats;
Phillip A. Hilyer, aggravated stalking;
Gregory M. Thomas, terrorist threats;
Shanna B. Crocker, criminal damage to property;
John Krueger, theft by taking;
Amanda H. Lawson, aggravated stalking;
Joey E. Bates, aggravated stalking;
Bobbie J. Camp, aggravated assault;
Johnny S. Cole, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Carlus D. Davis, Sr., terrorist threats;
Brandon C. Porter, attempt to elude;
Kayla R. Cook, cruelty to children;
David E. Harrell, terroristic threats;
Patricia A. Sprayberry, terroristic threats;
Danny K. Ely, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Felisha A. Curry and Jauan R. Porter, influencing a witness;
Labraun M. Purdy, terroristic threats;
Norman S. Bebout, attempt to elude;
Victoria L. Busby, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
David L. Gilmore, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Andre M. Irvin and Desmond Q. Irvin, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Tamar T. Daniel, Ja'Kymbriel C. Johnson, Jazzmyne R. Scott and Byron N. Zachery, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Zachery L. Adams, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Elizabeth B. Boyd, terroristic threats;
Brandy D. Gordon and Joey M. Peardon, cruelty to children;
Elitha G. Lindsey, aggravated child molestation;
Jacklyn A. Tant, cruelty to children;
Phillip W. Traylor, child exploitation;
Herschel J. Waddell, enticing a child for indecent purpose;
Herschel J. Waddell, aggravated stalking;
Joshua S. Waddell, burglary;
Jody D. Wade, burglary, Daniel Al Williams, child molestation;
Roberty K. Conaway, aggravated child molestation.