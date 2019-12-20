A Rome man was pulled over for a traffic stop on Thursday and ended up behind bars for felony drug possession.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Jason Oliver Ware, 44, of 5 Dellvue Pl. in Rome was pulled over for driving with a broken tail light. Police found marijuana at some point, enough for Ware to be charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession. They also found cocaine in his right pocket. He is charged with felony drug possession.
Ware remained in jail Thursday night with a $5700 bond.