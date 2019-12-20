A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after attacking person with a sharp knife.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
Bradley Lamar Justice, 40, of 100B Calhoun Ave., is charged with felony aggravated assault after he attacked the person in their home with a sharp object, believed to be a knife and stabbed the person in the lower right abdomen. The wound is approximately 1 inch wide and half an inch deep.
The assault occurred back on Oct. 5.
Justice is also charged with probation violation.
Justice remains in jail Friday night with no bond.
Man charged with felony exploitation of elder person
A Rome man is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Phillip Andrew Lumpkin, 49, of 2214 Eastland Court, is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person after using the elder person’s bank account for personal use and not paying her resident payment at her retirement community. Furthermore, Lumpkin used the bank account for his personal needs and transferred money from the person’s bank account to his account.
Lumpkin committed this crime from August to October of this year.
Lumpkin was released on bond Friday.
Police: Rome man threatens to kill woman
A Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Travis Ray Riddle, 31, of 100B Calhoun Ave., is charged with felony terroristic threats after he told a person, who he lives with, that he was going to kill her and “saw” her up.
Riddle remains in jail Friday night with no bond.
Man charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle
A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Andre Dwayne Evans, 36, of 957 Turner Bend Road, is charged with felony theft by taking after he took another person’s car without permission.
Evans remains in jail Friday night with no bond.
Gainesville woman charged with conspiracy to commit a felony
A Gainesville woman has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terri Cain Wyatt, 48, of 7095 Westbrook Road, Gainesville, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony after she conspired with her son Morgan Taylor Wyatt and Jeffrey Hughes through recorded phone calls and mailed letters to arrange a contraband drop containing 8.4 grams of suspected marijuana, 1 pound of loose leaf tobacco, 10 packs of rolling papers, four rolls of electrical tape and “several sandwich bags.”
This exchange was planned to take place at the Rome MVD Tag Office at 101 W. Fifth Ave. on July 7, 2019. Hughes transported the contraband to Morgan Wyatt, who is an inmate at Floyd County Jail.
Wyatt remains in jail Friday night with no bond.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Stopped for traffic, charged with cocaine possession
A Rome man was pulled over for a traffic stop on Thursday and ended up behind bars charged with felony drug possession.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Jason Oliver Ware, 44, of 5 Dellvue Place, was pulled over for driving with a broken tail light.
Police found marijuana, enough for Ware to be charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
They also found cocaine in his right pocket.
He is charged with felony drug possession.
Ware remained in jail Thursday night with a $5,700 bond.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer