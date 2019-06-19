A Rome man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had improper contact with a person under the age of 16.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnny Buck Harley, 35, of 416 Robin Hood Road, was arrested early Wednesday morning after police were called to a home in West Rome to investigate the improper contact.
When police arrived just before 4:30 a.m., they found a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue along with a bag of marijuana.
Harley is charged with felony child molestation, possession of methamphetamine and improper sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 along with a misdemeanor for the possession of marijuana.