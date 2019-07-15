A Rome man charged with child exploitation was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury last week.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jimmy Abadio Lopez, 28, of Rome, was charged with exploitation of minors in early May.
Lopez was among 10 individuals arrested in Floyd County during a child sex sting involving agencies in eight southern states as part of Operation Southern Impact III targeted child predators, specifically ones who sexually exploit children with the use of technology.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Matthew J. Moore, criminal damage to property;
Brian Bragg, firearms during commission of a crime;
Marlon K. Griffin, Jr., firearms during commission of a crime;
Isaiah A. Driver, burglary;
Zecharian T. Williams, terroristic threats;
Diane L. Carmichael, aggravated assault;
Hosea M. Henderson, aggravated assault;
Michelle E. Carney and James D Walters, burglary;
Jessica L. Collins, burglary;
David W. Jones, burglary;
Shaddric D. Powell, aggravated assault;
Michael D. Cooper, burglary;
Cornelius B. Penn, aggravated battery;
Michael S. Lloyd, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Michael S. Swift, aggravated assault;
James W. Lupo, IV, obstruction of an officer;
Brittany Morrison and Joshua B. Morrison, aggravated assault;
Christopher A. Godfrey, cruelty to children;
Benjamin A. Rowell, criminal damage to property;
Cody W. Blaylock, arson;
Harley W. Dean, second degree cruelty to children;
Peyton T. Edwards, sexual battery on a child;
Jeffrey W. Gibson, false imprisonment;
Joseph B. Ineichen, exploitation of elder person;
Kellen Burk and Jarrett T. Louallen, aggravated assault;
Jerry W. Sprayberry, aggravated stalking;
Samuel T. Knight, obstruction of officer;
Dewel W. Hammitt and Keither O. Stocks, burglary;
Stephanie Andrade, false statements and writings;
Jordan L. Brown, false statements and writings;
Savannah L. Frost and Tarl T. Thomas, false statements and writings;
Micah D. Johnson, armed robbery;
Tylan D. McCluskey, Devian M. Williams and Timothy M. Williams, aggravated assault;
Jarod D. Monroe, terroristic threats;
Heather A Morgan, DUI;
Jeffery D. Chapman, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Steven L. Austin, Jr. and Thomasa Coley, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Earnest L. Daniel, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Kathy R. Riordan, aggravated cruelty to animals;
Michael Thornton, firearm by a convicted felon;