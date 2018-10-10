A Rome man was arrested Tuesday and charged with burning a child with a cigarette lighter.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Minh Dang, 26, of 26 Melton Ave., was arrested at his residence regarding an Oct. 2 incident which resulted in Floyd County Sheriff’s Office issuing a warrant for his arrest. Dang is alleged to have burned a child with a cigarette lighter and, according to the child, laughed while the victim cried. The victim had first-degree burns from the incident.
Dang is charged with one count of felony cruelty to children.