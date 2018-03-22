Rome man charged with burglary
A Rome man has been jailed without bond after attempting to break into a residence on Southern Street, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Walter Baker, 36, of 1112 Oakland Ave., was arrested Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. after he was confronted during the attempted break in. He fled the scene but was later caught by Rome Police.
At the time of his arrest, Baker was in possession of two knives, one of which may have been used to pry open a window.
Baker was charged with felonies for burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He was also charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, possession of a tool for the commission of a crime and loitering or prowling.