Rome man charged with burglary
A Rome man has been arrested in the wake of an investigation into a commercial burglary in late January.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James General Johnson, 33, of 172 Prater Road, is accused of entering multiple buildings at Dykes Creek Storage, 3473 Kingston Highway, during the last week of January.
A warrant for his arrest states he entered three different buildings, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage to each. He also is accused to taking undisclosed items from those buildings.
Johnson was charged with two counts of felony burglary and a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.