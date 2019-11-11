A Rome man is charged with felony theft and burglary after investigators say he took more than $50,000 worth of items from a local homeowner.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Olon Dellis, 47, of 5 Myrtle St. is accused of going onto property on Eastover Drive Oct. 4 and entering several buildings. Floyd County Police investigators report that numerous items were stolen but reports do not indicate the type of things that were stolen.
Dellis was also charged with criminal trespassing.
No bond has been set for Dellis.