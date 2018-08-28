Rome man charged with burglary, theft
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after reports say he took items from a couple of residences on Ware Road earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert John Waits, 40, of 11 Lee St., is accused of breaking into a building Aug. 8 and taking a wood burning stove and freezer for his own personal use. Waits is also accused of going onto a second property on Ware Road where he allegedly took a Kawasaki ATV and weed trimmer.
Waits is charged with one felony count of burglary, two felony theft by taking counts, one felony count of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing.