A Rome man faces numerous felony charges stemming from a series of incidents in June and the first week of July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Henry Williams III, 34, of 29 Crosscreek Drive, was arrested Thursday after he ran from officers who confronted him in the 400 block of Calhoun Avenue. When police finally captured him, they recovered a quantity of meth from Williams.
Warrants for his arrest had been issued for a burglary on Cheney Lake Road on June 17 when more than $500 worth of damage was done to Georgia Power property. Tools and copper worth more than $2,600 were stolen during the incident.
Williams was also charged in connection with a second incident at a Southern Natural Gas facility on the Kingston Highway where he allegedly took a vehicle containing a number of tools, before later abandoning the vehicle.
Williams is charged with felony possession of meth, two counts of felony burglary in the second degree, felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of officers.