Rome man charged with burglary of occupied home
A Rome man was in jail without bond Wednesday night, accused of trying to burglarize a home in eastern Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Frank Ernest Allard, 27, of 23 Melody Lane, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday after he entered an occupied residence on Fred Kelly Road and charged with felony burglary.
Allard also had a suspected meth pipe with residue and was additionally charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Diane Wagner, staff writer