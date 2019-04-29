A Rome man was in jail Monday on a $7,900 bond accused of burglary and drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
John Zachariah Schlitz, 30, of 117 Woodvalley Drive, was arrested Sunday on charges relating to an incident that occurred on December 26. He was on the property of 906 Walnut Avenue without authority to be there and was in possession of drugs and tools commonly used to commit theft or burglary. He was also on the back porch of the property at 1006 Walnut Avenue and told officers he resided there.
Schlitz is charged with felonies first degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanors: giving a false name, possession of tools for commission of a crime and loitering or prowling.