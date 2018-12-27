A Rome man is being held in jail without bond on multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Dellvue Place home on Dec. 22 and striking a handicapped person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Winsdale S. Strickland, 43, of 10 Burnett Street, forced his way into the home and pushed the victim's head backward. Strickland charged with felonies for burglary, abuse of a handicapped person, aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property.
He is also charged with a misdemeanor for simple battery and a probation violation.