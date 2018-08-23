Rome man charged with burglary, aggravated assault
A Rome man is charged with a pair of felonies after an incident at a home on Redmond Circle on Aug. 15.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Adam Riddle, 33, of 100 Calhoun Ave., is accused of forcibly entering a woman's apartment in the 1300 block of Redmond Circle on the evening of Aug. 15 where he grabbed a woman by the throat and began choking her. The victim still had visible choke marks around her throat when police got to the scene.
Riddle then shoved another person aside during the altercation before he fled the home that evening.
Riddle is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony burglary and misdemeanors for simple assault, battery and simple battery.
Riddle is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.