A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon following an altercation at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Christopher Thomas Fricks, 51, of 301 Alfred Ave., assaulted a woman by holding her down on a bed and not allowing her to move back on the morning of Dec. 5. He also took her phone, preventing the woman from calling 911. The woman was left with large visible bruising following the incident.
Fricks is charged with felony false imprisonment as well as obstructing person making 911 call, along with misdemeanor battery under the family violence act.