An altercation last month at a home in the West Rome area has resulted in a felony aggravated stalking charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Brian Turnipseed, 28, of 4650 Alabama Highway, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor simple assault for an incident on July 24.
He is alleged to have shoved a pregnant woman against the wall of the residence. The incident occurred while Turnipseed was free on a bond under the condition that he not have any violent contact with the victim.