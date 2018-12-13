A Rome man was transferred from Clayton County Jail to Floyd County Jail because of an outstanding warrant stating he choked a woman in her home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lawrence Harvers, 27, of 6 Blacks Bluff Road, had a warrant issued for his arrest on Monday regarding a Nov. 30 incident. Harvers grabbed the victim and slammed her against a wall and pushed her down. He used his hands to choke her and caused her to have scratches on her neck and back.
Harvers is being charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.