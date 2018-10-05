You are the owner of this article.
Rome man charged with aggravated assault

Steven Walter Brooks

A Rome man has been jailed without bond on charges of felony aggravated assault for an incident that is reported to have occurred September 29 at a location on South Avery Road.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Steven Walter Brooks, 25, of 168 South Avery Road, made a stabbing motion against a victim in the presence of a Deputy Sheriff. The deputy was able to distract Brooks allowing the victim to get away from Brooks.

Brooks was also charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and simple assault.

