Rome man charged with aggravated assault
A Rome man has been jailed without bond on charges of felony aggravated assault for an incident that is reported to have occurred September 29 at a location on South Avery Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Walter Brooks, 25, of 168 South Avery Road, made a stabbing motion against a victim in the presence of a Deputy Sheriff. The deputy was able to distract Brooks allowing the victim to get away from Brooks.
Brooks was also charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and simple assault.