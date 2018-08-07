You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Rome man charged with aggravated assault

Robert Vernon Lofton

Robert Vernon Lofton

 (anonymous)

A Rome man is charged with felonies for aggravated assault and false imprisonment after choking a woman during an incident in April.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Robert Vernon Lofton, 49, of 417 Stonewall Street is accused of choking a woman with his hands, leaving visible marks on the woman's neck during the altercation on April 8 at a home on Broad Street near Butler.

Lofton, who was arrested Monday, also faces a felony probation violation and a contempt of court charge.

He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

Comments disabled.