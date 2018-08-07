Rome man charged with aggravated assault
A Rome man is charged with felonies for aggravated assault and false imprisonment after choking a woman during an incident in April.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Vernon Lofton, 49, of 417 Stonewall Street is accused of choking a woman with his hands, leaving visible marks on the woman's neck during the altercation on April 8 at a home on Broad Street near Butler.
Lofton, who was arrested Monday, also faces a felony probation violation and a contempt of court charge.
He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.