According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, the third suspect in a shooting that took place Monday night in the Kirk’s Grove Community in Alabama has been captured. Michael A. Gilreath, 54, of Rome, was captured Thursday evening after a manhunt in the area of County Road 16. The suspect was taken to the Cherokee County Detention on the charge of attempted murder.
Officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in the search. Both agencies provided tracking K9s to assist.