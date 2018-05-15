You are the owner of this article.
Rome man brought from Calhoun jail to face burglary charges

Joseph David Soler

A Rome man listed as homeless was brought from the Gordon County Jail to face charges in two local burglaries.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Joseph David Soler, 45, was booked into the jail Monday on two felony burglary warrants.

Soler is accused of entering a home on Martha Berry Boulevard on April 22 and taking $747 in cash, a $600 Apple iPhone, a $45 DVR, a $1,500 credit card machine, a $250 computer and a $50 security camera. He's also charged with entering the Enterprise Car Rental office on Martha Berry Boulevard on May 1 and damaging video electronic equipment and a computer.

