Rome man brought from Calhoun jail to face burglary charges
A Rome man listed as homeless was brought from the Gordon County Jail to face charges in two local burglaries.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joseph David Soler, 45, was booked into the jail Monday on two felony burglary warrants.
Soler is accused of entering a home on Martha Berry Boulevard on April 22 and taking $747 in cash, a $600 Apple iPhone, a $45 DVR, a $1,500 credit card machine, a $250 computer and a $50 security camera. He's also charged with entering the Enterprise Car Rental office on Martha Berry Boulevard on May 1 and damaging video electronic equipment and a computer.