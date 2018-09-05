You are the owner of this article.
Rome man arrested on warrant from Alabama

Ronaldo Maurice Hodges

A Rome man was in jail early Wednesday morning after police discov-ered an active arrest warrant out of Alabama.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ronaldo Maurice Hodges, 33, of 103 Pinecrest Drive, was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday when police discovered an active felony war-rant for his arrest out of Dekalb County, Alabama for failing to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Hodges is charged with being a fugitive from justice, a felony.

