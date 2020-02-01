A Rome man who was jailed Friday on multiple charges also turns out to be wanted by authorities in Oklahoma.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Arteaga-Reynosa, 25, of 4115 Calhoun Road, was picked up by deputies from the Rockland County, New York jail to face local charges ranging from a felony probation warrant to misdemeanor false imprisonment and battery to a couple of counts of failing to appear in court.
Arteaga-Reynosa is also being held on a felony fugitive from justice charge in Oklahoma. He is wanted there for cruelty to children in Garvin County.