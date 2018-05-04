Rome man arrested on more than dozen felony drug and weapons charges
A Rome man is in jail without bond facing a long list of charges for possession of multiple drugs with the intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte C.R. Dawson, 23, of 116 E. 13th St., was arrested at his home Thursday by Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers who, armed with a search warrant, recovered quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana as well as other prescription-type controlled substances at the residence.
Officers recovered more than four grams of heroin along with cocaine and marijuana that were packaged for resale. The search team also recovered valium, promethazine and an undisclosed firearm
Dawson is charged with felonies for possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with the intent to distribute related to the promethazine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, valium, possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of public housing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime along with a misdemeanor for possession of drugs not in an original container.
He remained in jail without bond Friday night.