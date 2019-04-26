A Rome man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly entered a home and loaded up items that did not belong to him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Walter Byrd, 55, of 126 McHenry Drive, Lot 9, is charged with felony burglary in the second degree and a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing after he entered a residence on East 19th Street without authority, with the intent to commit a crime.
Police allege that Byrd had started to load items up in the back of his pick-up truck when authorities were notified