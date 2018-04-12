Rome man arrested on assault charge
A Rome man is accused of choking a person on Wilma Drive and has been charged with aggravated assault, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Jamar Ward, 30, of 4 Wilma Drive, was arrested at his home Wednesday night around 10:30 after putting his hands around the neck of another man to the point where scratches and red marks were still visible when police arrived.
Officers later found a scale, a marijuana grinder and a small amount of marijuana inside the home.
Ward is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Ward was being held in jail Thursday pending a $7,000 bond.