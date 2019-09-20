James Wesley Craig

A Rome man is accused of providing assistance to a Tyler Aycock who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers attempting to serve arrest warrants on Aycock Tuesday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Wesley Craig, 43, of 6034 Martha Berry Boulevard is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal for allegedly hindering the apprehension of Jeffery Tyler Aycock late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning by providing Aycock with a cell phone, transportation and lodging.

Aycock is wanted by authorities who say he fired shots at officers trying to serve probation warrants on him at a home on Sam Harris Road Tuesday night.

Aycock escaped the home in a white 2002 GMC Suburban and is considered armed and dangerous.

