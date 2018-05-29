Rome man arrested after vehicle strikes gas line
An Aragon man was taken into custody Tuesday after he struck a gas line with his car while fleeing from police, causing an evacuation of the area of Darlington Drive and Cave Spring Street as gas spewed out like what firefighters described as the sound of a “jet engine,” reports stated.
After striking the gas line near the Sara Lee plant around 3:30 p.m., Calvin Junior Broome, 32, of 893 Flint Hill Road, Aragon, fled toward Darlington school on foot.
He was later apprehended by Rome police and charged with failure to maintain a lane, duty upon striking a fixture, driving on an expired tag and driving while license suspended, according to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett. He was released on his own recognizance.
It took almost three hours for the leak to be stopped. Gas company workers were able to find the valve and close it. The broken pipe was on the south side of Darlington Drive between Tyson Foods and the DeSoto Park Baptist Church, said Floyd County police spokesman Jerome Poole.
The Darlington campus was evacuated and was not reopened until around 6 p.m. Cave Spring Street and Darlington Drive were then reopened around that time.