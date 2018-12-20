Floyd County jail repots say a Rome man already in jail on charges of possession and criminal damage to property is being additionally charged with an incident on Dec. 13.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Henry Williams III, 33, of 23 Cross Creek Drive, was already arrested and charged on Dec. 15 for trespassing and has now been additionally charged with a second charge on criminal trespass. On Dec. 13 he broke into the impound lot University Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Rome broke into a Dodge Dart with the intent to commit theft. He also broke into a truck bed and stole two tires valued at $100.
Williams is being additionally charged with two counts of felony entering a vehicle and a second misdemeanor criminal trespassing.