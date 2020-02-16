A 23-year-old Rome man was charged with felony possession of cocaine Sunday after two baggies of cocaine were allegedly located in his wallet, which was concealed in his groin area.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Steven Cantrell also was charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and abandonment of dangerous drugs after he was found with a jar of marijuana. He also threw a baggie of cocaine and marijuana under a vehicle in a public place.
He was being held without bond Sunday evening.