A Rome man facing felony gun charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Devion Tremaine Neal, 25, of 100 Branham Ave. SW, Apt. 13, was pulled over by police early Sunday while driving on East 12th St. at Silver St. Officers saw him throw a firearm from the passenger side window and found a plastic bag of marijuana in the center console.
Neal is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.