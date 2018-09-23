Rome man accused of stealing motorcycle, tools, keys
A Rome man accused of burglarizing a property on Lindsey Road was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nicklous Yvone Barnes, 30, of 550 E. First St., was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North with a stolen 2009 Honda motorcycle. He reportedly entered three outbuildings on the property, taking two saws, a bag and several sets of keys. He took another set of keys from inside a truck before leaving with the motorcycle.
Barnes is charged with felony second-degree burglary and four counts of felony theft by taking. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime, theft by taking and pedestrian under the influence.