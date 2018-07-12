Rome man accused of snatching purses from local women
A Rome man accused of stealing women's purses at local businesses was in jail without bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Devunta Jamar Wood, 25, of 328 Tolbert St., had two counts of obstruction added to his charges when he ran from deputies trying to serve criminal warrants and a police officer helping to track him.
He is charged with robbery and simple battery in a June 23 incident in which he snatched the purse from a woman walking to her car from a Subway restaurant.
Wood is also charged with second-degree burglary and theft by taking in a June 29 incident in which he entered the office area of Sun Tan City and stole a woman's purse containing money and over $1,000 worth of electronic devices.